Monday Nov 09 2020
By
Mushtaq Paracha

Govt to apologise to ANP leadership over Brig Ijaz Shah’s controversial statement

By
Mushtaq Paracha

Monday Nov 09, 2020

Pervez Khattak said he would meet the ANP leaders as this party along with other parties suffered a lot in the war on terror. File Photo

NOWSHERA: Federal Defence Pervez Khattak will visit Awami National Party’s headquarters today on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to apologise for the recent controversial remarks by Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah, The News reported Monday.

Speaking at a recent ceremony at his hometown Nankana Sahib, Punjab, the interior minister had said the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan had in reaction to the ANP policies on terrorism attacked the party leadership and killed many of the party leaders, including Bashir Ahmad Bilour and Mian Rashid Hussain, the lone son of Mian Iftikhar Hussain.

The statement had stirred a strong reaction from the ANP, which had on November 2 called for the interior minister's resignation and formation of a truth commission, saying his statement had belittled the sacrifices of the ANP leaders and activists in the war against terror.

The ANP provincial spokesperson, Samar Haroon Bilour, had said if the interior minister did not resign or was not removed from his office within 10 days, the party would stage a march to Islamabad on November 11 to seek his removal.

Talking to this scribe on Sunday, Khattak said he would visit the Bacha Khan Markaz on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and offer an apology to the ANP leadership and try to remove the misunderstandings created after the statement of the interior minister.

Pervez Khattak said he would be accompanied by Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other ruling party members during a visit to the Bacha Khan Markaz.

The federal minister said he would meet the ANP leaders as this party along with other parties suffered a lot in the war on terror.

