Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie didn't let anyone near their kids, spills bodyguard

Past pramours Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are two of the most devoted parents who would go through all extremes for the safety of their six children.

Now, a bodyguard who worked for the former couple has spilled the details about their biggest concerns.

Mark “Billy” Billingham during an interview with Woman’s Day spoke about his time spent working with Brangelina for over 18 months.

"The biggest concern for them was the kidnapping of the kids, it's all about money,” he said.

"Angie and Brad are very worried about who goes near the children,” he went on to say.

The bodyguard has worked for a number of A-listers in Tinseltown, including Kate Moss and Tom Cruise.

Speaking about working for some of the biggest stars, he said: “Working with such high-profile celebrities was great. I learned a lot of lessons from them, they learned a lot from me and the beauty of working together was the mutual respect.”

“They respected what I had to do and I respected what they had to do, and it worked fine and created a very professional understanding,” he went on to say.

He further shared about his experience working for Pitt and Jolie, as he said: “The one thing that surprised me about working with A-list celebrities, in particular Brad and Angelina, was their time management and how they had time to do everything from family life to work and to charity.”