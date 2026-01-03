Kim Kardashian faces major dilemma following difficult 2025 year

Kim Kardashian hits rock bottom following difficult 2025 year

Kim Kardashian seemingly had the worst year of her life due to combination of professional and personal setbacks.

The two most prominent difficult moments from the year was her failure on California bar exam and her ongoing difficulties in her love-life and co-parenting.

A source in conversation with The Daily Mail, revealed that the SKIMS founder is open to find love again.

“She would love to find love again, but what this year has shown her is that you can’t have it all,” the tipster said. “She’s not getting any younger and is stuck in her ways, and to find someone that would meet her in the middle and be an important man in her life to her and her kids might just be impossible.”

The source also claimed that mother of four is keeping herself busy with work as to not focus on her difficult love life.

The insider also revealed that her family is always by her side supporting and encouraging her that “all these tests” could be part of “God’s plan” and she would be “better off” soon. However, “it’s hard for her to believe that.”

“She feels defeated. Nobody is feeling her pain from this year. She’s exhausted,” they further added. “It has been so trying that she does not know what she will do if 2026 is worse.”

Kardashian was married to Kayne West for almost eight years. She filed divorce in November 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences as official reason. Their divorce was finalised in November 2022.