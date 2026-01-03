Does Zara Larsson ‘have a Grammys speech prepared'?

Zara Larsson on Grammys speech: 'I haven't really prepared a speech'

Zara Larsson is still wrapping her head around a milestone moment in her career, and she’s being refreshingly honest about what comes next.

After her studio album Midnight Sun earned critical acclaim following its September release, its viral title track went on to secure a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording at the 2026 ceremony.

It marks Larsson’s first-ever nod from the Recording Academy, a moment she describes as both surreal and deeply validating.

As excitement builds around the nomination, the Swedish pop star is already imagining what it might feel like to be in the room on music’s biggest night.

But when it comes to having a Grammys acceptance speech ready, Larsson says she’s taking a very human approach.

“I haven't really prepared a speech, like, word for word,” she shared during a recent conversation with PEOPLE. Instead, she’s been picturing the emotional weight of the moment, not the exact words she’d say.

Larsson admitted she’s never attended the Grammys before, which adds to the mystery. She doesn’t know where she’ll sit, what the stage looks like, or even what she’ll wear.

What she does know is that if she were to prepare anything, gratitude would come first.

She wants to acknowledge the many people who helped bring Midnight Sun to life, calling it “like a whole village, basically, that makes the dream come true.”

Still, Larsson isn’t putting pressure on herself to be polished or perfect.

“But I think I will just take it in. The words don’t matter that much,” she said candidly.

Then, in true Zara fashion, she joked, “What if I just go up and f---ing laugh for two minutes? People are like, ‘Should we call someone?’ Like, f---.”

Whether the win happens this year or later down the line, Larsson is certain of one thing.

“I think it's going to be f---ing crazy if it happens — or when it happens. One day it will happen, period.”

For now, the nomination itself is a powerful moment, signaling that Midnight Sun has truly connected—and that Zara Larsson’s long-held Grammy dream is closer than ever.