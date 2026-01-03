Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard share joyful New Year’s eve family celebration

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell welcomed 2026 in high spirits, sharing joyful moments from their New Year’s Eve celebration with family and friends.

The Parenthood actor, 51, posted photos on Instagram showing fireworks, time with loved ones, and a fun boat ride.

“Bonkers fun New Years. Massive gratitude for The Richardsons and @justbobbidotcom,” Shepard wrote, thanking friends Bobbi Brown and Molly and Erick Richardson.

He also joked about a photo mishap, adding, “Also we’re laughing because our daughter had all four fingers over all three lenses and yet somehow it took! May all of 2026 go this way:).”

Bell, 45, shared her excitement in the comments, writing, “Love love loved this adventure!!!.” She later posted her own New Year’s update, captioning a carousel of photos, “Family 2026.”

The couple, who met in 2007 and married in 2013, share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

Family adventures are nothing new for Bell and Shepard. Last summer, they spent time in Tennessee, enjoying a break from Los Angeles.

Bell previously told People magazine about the experience, saying, “We went to Tennessee for the summer and stayed on the lake,” and joking, “and my children are lake rats. They were in every morning, they were jumping in and getting way too close to the turtles and collecting frogs.”

She added, “I think it's really healthy for me and my family to burst our bubble often…” and later explained, “I think [it's] the best way to really judge if your travel is filling up your soul.”