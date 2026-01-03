 
Geo News

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard share joyful New Year's eve family celebration

Inside Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s fun-filled start to 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 03, 2026

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard share joyful New Year’s eve family celebration
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard share joyful New Year’s eve family celebration

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell welcomed 2026 in high spirits, sharing joyful moments from their New Year’s Eve celebration with family and friends.

The Parenthood actor, 51, posted photos on Instagram showing fireworks, time with loved ones, and a fun boat ride.

“Bonkers fun New Years. Massive gratitude for The Richardsons and @justbobbidotcom,” Shepard wrote, thanking friends Bobbi Brown and Molly and Erick Richardson. 

He also joked about a photo mishap, adding, “Also we’re laughing because our daughter had all four fingers over all three lenses and yet somehow it took! May all of 2026 go this way:).”

Bell, 45, shared her excitement in the comments, writing, “Love love loved this adventure!!!.” She later posted her own New Year’s update, captioning a carousel of photos, “Family 2026.”

The couple, who met in 2007 and married in 2013, share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

Family adventures are nothing new for Bell and Shepard. Last summer, they spent time in Tennessee, enjoying a break from Los Angeles.

Bell previously told People magazine about the experience, saying, “We went to Tennessee for the summer and stayed on the lake,” and joking, “and my children are lake rats. They were in every morning, they were jumping in and getting way too close to the turtles and collecting frogs.”

She added, “I think it's really healthy for me and my family to burst our bubble often…” and later explained, “I think [it's] the best way to really judge if your travel is filling up your soul.”

More From Entertainment

Does Zara Larsson ‘have a Grammys speech prepared'?
Does Zara Larsson ‘have a Grammys speech prepared'?
Why Kate Winslet directed ‘Goodbye June' at 50? video
Why Kate Winslet directed ‘Goodbye June' at 50?
Ferne McCann opens up about weight loss journey without cutting foods
Ferne McCann opens up about weight loss journey without cutting foods
Katie Price back on the Isle of Wight for festive family moment
Katie Price back on the Isle of Wight for festive family moment
Holly Ramsay's wedding photo sparks fresh family drama
Holly Ramsay's wedding photo sparks fresh family drama
Henry Winkler shares retirement plan
Henry Winkler shares retirement plan