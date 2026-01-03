Dianne Buswell, Joe Sugg celebrate baby shower with family

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 36 is expecting her first child with internet personality Joe, 34

Dianne Buswell has shared sneak peek into her baby shower, which was celebrated in Australia with Joe Sugg as her family gathered for the special occasion.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 36, looked radiant in the pictures as she is expecting her first child with internet personality Joe, 34.

The couple spent this Christmas Down Under with per parents, who has organised the shower to celebrate the happy news.

There were many happy moments captured behind the scenes, with Dianne appearing in her element as she showed off her growing baby bump in a stunning floral maxi dress.

Wearing a satchel that said 'mum to be,' Dianne posed with her parents Rina and Mark, as the house was beautifully decorated for the event.

The expectant parents looked excited ahead of the big day as they stood in front of a table full of sweat treats for the party.

She captioned the wholesome pictures: 'Our Australian baby shower with the family. Thank you to my gals and Mia for putting so much effort in to make it so fun and special.'

Dianne's Strictly co-stars were quick to flood her with sweet comments, including Vito Coppola, Amy Dowden, and Nancy Xu.

Strictly 2023 winner and former Coronation Street Ellie Leach wrote: 'So beautiful.'

In November, Dianne had told fans how her baby bump had 'popped' as she admitted getting dressed for Strictly was becoming harder.