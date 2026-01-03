Tommy Lee Jones finally issues statement after daughter’s devastating death

Tommy Lee Jones’ family finally spoke out in the wake of their daughter Victoria Jones' tragic death.

One day after Victoria breathed her last on Thursday, January 1, at the young age of 34, her family broke their silence in a statement to People.

"We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers," the family addressed the plethora of messages they have been receiving from their supporters.

"Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you," they added on Friday, January 2.

For the unversed, the daughter of the Men in Black star and his ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley was found unresponsive early on the first day of 2026 at the San Francisco Fairmont Hotel and pronounced dead at the scene after the first responders arrived.

Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter Victoria’s cause of death?

Although no official cause of death has been released and authorities have stated there are no signs of foul play, new details have emerged following Victoria’s death.

A dispatch audio indicates that she was reported to have died from a suspected overdose.

The call was classified as a "Code 3" response for a suspected overdose involving a change in color, a police source told NBC Bay Area.