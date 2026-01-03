Nell Fisher steals the spotlight in 'Stranger Things' series finale

The final season of Stranger Things has introduced a breakout star, and it’s not who longtime fans expected.

Season 5’s second installment opens with The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler, marking the arrival of 14-year-old British actress Nell Fisher as a major force in the Netflix hit’s final chapter.

Previously a background character played by twins Anniston and Haisley Price, Holly Wheeler steps into the spotlight after the Duffer Brothers decided the role needed new depth.

Fisher, who appeared in Evil Dead Rise, was ultimately cast after an extensive search.

“It was quite difficult, because she is a preexisting character that the fans know, and so I wanted to both do her justice to the fans but also make her my own character,” Fisher told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I actually met with the Price twins… I found that really helpful, to just sort of get a bit of a touchpoint for playing her this season.”

In Volume 1, released on Thanksgiving, Holly bonds with an imaginary friend named Mr Whatsit, who is later revealed to be Vecna in disguise.

After being taken into Henry Creel’s mind, Holly teams up with Max. She names the terrifying memory space “Camazotz.” Volume 2, released on Christmas, follows their emotional journey to escape.

“You saved me, Holly Wheeler,” Max tells her. “Holly the Heroic is not just a toy. She’s you.”

Heading into the finale, Fisher explained Holly’s mindset: “Excuse my language, but she is saying, ‘F**k this shit,’… She has not given up hope yet.”

In the New Year’s Eve series finale, Holly helps defeat Vecna and is reunited with her family. The show ends with a time jump and a new generation taking over the Wheeler basement—led by Holly.