Monday Nov 09 2020
Britney Spears’s father responds to her request of removing him as conservator

Monday Nov 09, 2020

Following Britney Spears's request of her father Jamie Spears's removal as her sole conservator, he has finally responded. 

According to court documents, cited by TMZ, the Toxic singer’s father argued that he isn’t legally required to notify Britney’s attorney Sam Ingham about changing business managers.

For the unversed, the singer through her lawyer had filed a suit against her father after he had replaced a business manager without her consultation.

Jamie explained Michael Kane was hired as the manager after the previous employee had started receiving death threats.

As per the docs, he also questioned the need of having him entirely removed from the conservatorship as he argued that her sinking estate was saved by him and brought up by $60 million.

The final decision in the conservatorship case has yet to be made by a judge.

