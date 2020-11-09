Queen Elizabeth, Charles have special rules to ensure no one poisons them

The British royal family is no stranger to threats and perils emerging wherever they go, being one of the most sought-after group in the world.



However, royal couple Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have the perfect way to make sure they don’t fall prey to some of the easiest murder plots like poisoning.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall always carry their own bottles of alcohol wherever they go, to ensure evil forces don’t get into their way.

Royal reporter Gordon Rayner told Express UK: “The Duke and the Duchess Cornwall sometimes take their own alcohol, so there’s no danger of their drinks being spiked.”

“Their police bodyguard will discreetly carry a bag of their drinks,” he added.

Apart from that, Queen Elizabeth II herself also has strict protocols set to make sure she remains out of harm’s way.

While she attends dinners or even throws them, chefs make sure she chooses random plates.

The New York Post cited royal correspondent Emily Andrews as saying: “After everything is plated up, a page chooses at random one of the plates to be served to her majesty. So if anyone did want to poison the monarch, they’d have to poison the whole lot.”