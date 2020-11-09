Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth, Charles have special rules to ensure no one poisons them

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 09, 2020

The British royal family is no stranger to threats and perils emerging wherever they go, being one of the most sought-after group in the world.

However, royal couple Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have the perfect way to make sure they don’t fall prey to some of the easiest murder plots like poisoning.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall always carry their own bottles of alcohol wherever they go, to ensure evil forces don’t get into their way.

Royal reporter Gordon Rayner told Express UK: “The Duke and the Duchess Cornwall sometimes take their own alcohol, so there’s no danger of their drinks being spiked.”

“Their police bodyguard will discreetly carry a bag of their drinks,” he added.

Apart from that, Queen Elizabeth II herself also has strict protocols set to make sure she remains out of harm’s way.

While she attends dinners or even throws them, chefs make sure she chooses random plates.

The New York Post cited royal correspondent Emily Andrews as saying: “After everything is plated up, a page chooses at random one of the plates to be served to her majesty. So if anyone did want to poison the monarch, they’d have to poison the whole lot.”

More From Entertainment:

‘War hero’ Prince Andrew humiliatingly left out of memorial service led by Queen

‘War hero’ Prince Andrew humiliatingly left out of memorial service led by Queen
Prince William says his ties with Harry can't be the same anymore

Prince William says his ties with Harry can't be the same anymore
Kim Kardashian hosts Dr. Fauci and other stars to raise COVID-19 awareness

Kim Kardashian hosts Dr. Fauci and other stars to raise COVID-19 awareness
Gigi Hadid recalls how dad Mohamed Hadid beat ‘racist’ Donald Trump in 1980s

Gigi Hadid recalls how dad Mohamed Hadid beat ‘racist’ Donald Trump in 1980s
Britney Spears’s father responds to her request of removing him as conservator

Britney Spears’s father responds to her request of removing him as conservator

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie didn't let anyone near their kids, spills bodyguard

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie didn't let anyone near their kids, spills bodyguard
Kate Middleton bags praises: 'We are lucky to have her as the future Queen'

Kate Middleton bags praises: 'We are lucky to have her as the future Queen'
Gigi Hadid shares endearing photo with her daughter while carrying out mom duties

Gigi Hadid shares endearing photo with her daughter while carrying out mom duties
Prince Harry’s request rejected by palace of having wreath laid on his behalf

Prince Harry’s request rejected by palace of having wreath laid on his behalf
Jennifer Aniston roots for Biden’s pooch—first rescue dog to move into White House

Jennifer Aniston roots for Biden’s pooch—first rescue dog to move into White House
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies aged 80

'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies aged 80

Latest

view all