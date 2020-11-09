GB Election 2020: Chief court orders asking ministers, MNAs to leave region suspended

A spokesperson for Supreme Appellate Court of Gilgit Baltistan said a two-member bench hearing the case had suspended the orders. Photo: SACB website

The Supreme Appellate Court of Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday suspended the regional chief court’s orders directing federal ministers and lawmakers to leave the region within 72 hours.

A two-member bench issued the ruling on a plea filed by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari seeking suspension.

PTI ministers ordered to leave Gilgit-Baltistan within three days



On Friday, the GB Chief Court had ordered federal ministers, government officials and public office holders to leave the region in three days.



The decision was taken by a two-member bench comprising Justice Malik Haq Nawaz and Justice Ali Baig on a writ petition filed over violation of the code of conduct ahead of the upcoming polls.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur were among those directed to leave the region.

The court also directed Gilgit-Baltistan's Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan, interim chief minister, and chief secretary to implement the decision immediately.

'Pre-polling rigging'

While last week, PPP leader Sherry Rehman had lamented that Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal ministers violated the electoral code of conduct by running political campaigns and urged the CEC to take notice.

“The prime minister and a federal minister is running the campaign of their party illegally in Gilgit-Baltistan, which is clear violation of the code of conduct of the elections and a pre-polling rigging,” she had said.

Rehman added that the federal ministers were addressing corner meetings and announcing development projects in the campaign — none of which was allowed after the announcement of the Gilgit-Baltistan election schedule.

PPP's complaint to CEC

The PPP had also written a complaint letter to the GB CEC about Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur allegedly violating the electoral code of conduct by campaigning in the elections for the PTI.

“Gandapur's speeches are being telecast by several channels in which he is shown making electoral promises to the electorate,” PPP Election Cell In-charge Taj Haider had said in the letter.

'Not a political gathering'

However, GB CEC Raja Shahbaz Khan had dismissed the criticism over PM Imran Khan's address in the northern region ahead of elections, saying it "was not a political gathering".

Speaking to Geo Pakistan, Shahbaz had said the premier had participated at the Independence Day celebrations but that action would be taken against the violation of election rules.