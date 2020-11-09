Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 09 2020
Britney Spears' father Jamie fights back on conservatorship battle

Monday Nov 09, 2020

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears insisted he has been responsible for keeping his daughter's estate profitable, defending his role in the pop superstar's conservatorship.

The pop superstar's father has been helping to manage her personal and business affairs since the singer's highly-publicised breakdown over a decade ago. 

Earlier this year, Britney filed paperwork seeking to have her Jamie removed as co-conservator, in favour of handing control over to financial officials at Bessemer Trust Company.

The Toxic hitmaker's attorney, Sam Ingham, recently launched a new suit against Jamie, after he replaced her business manager without any prior consultation, but Jamie is now fighting back, insisting everything he's done for the 38-year-old has been in her best interests.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Britney's father argues he and his fellow estate managers don't legally have to give any notice if there's a change of business manager, as he is simply Singer's court-appointed lawyer, and explains they hired Michael Kane after their previous employee began receiving death threats.

Jamie also raised the questions on the logic in having him removed from the conservatorship completely, claiming he was the one who saved Britney's estate from drowning in debt, and actually turned fortunes around to build up a value of $60 million.

A judge has reportedly yet to weigh in on the latest conservatorship dispute.

