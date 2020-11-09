In pictures: Pakistani men participate in 42nd Istanbul Marathon

One of the Pakistani men who had participated in the 42nd Istanbul Marathon. — Supplied.

Two Pakistanis, hailing from Karachi, participated in the 42nd Istanbul Marathon held in Turkey on Sunday.



Sadiq Shah and Faisal Shafi were the people who represented Pakistan in the marathon.

Shah ran for three hours and 43 minutes, while Shafi was in the marathon for three hours and 32 minutes.

According to Anadolu Agency, the marathon was held with a limited number of athletes — a total of 4,000 runners — in the light of the coronavirus.

"The runners passed the bridge, getting a spectacular view of the Bosphorus and many historic sites including the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia," the agency said.

Meanwhile, Kenyan runners Benard Cheruiyot Sang and Diana Chemtai Kipyogei had won the marathon.

Here are a few pictures of the event:

One of the Pakistani men who had participated in the 42nd Istanbul Marathon. — Supplied.

People running during the 42nd Istanbul Marathon. — Supplied.

The two Pakistani men who participated in the 42nd Istanbul Marathon. — Supplied.

A man running during the 42nd Istanbul Marathon. — Supplied.

People running during the 42nd Istanbul Marathon. — Supplied.



