Monday Nov 09 2020
Meghan Markle wins Prince Charles' heart with her fashion choice

Monday Nov 09, 2020

Meghan Markle has seemingly impressed Prince Charles with her recent statement about sustainable fashion as the future King voiced his support for it and revealed why he will often have his clothes patched up.

The 71-year-old-royal, who apparent to the British throne as the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II, seems to be inspired by his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's fashion sense as he opened up on his choice of timeless dress.

Charles voiced his support for sustainable fashion and revealed why he will often have his clothes patched up .

Prince Harry's father's admission comes after the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, raised her voice to support sustainable fashion choices amid the Duke and Duchess battle to combat environmental issues.

Charles, who was complimented by an editor of British Vogue for his double-breasted suits and a matching handkerchief, reportedly revealed: 'I thought I was like a stopped clock… people come round after 25 years to dress like I do.'

In conversation with the editor of the same magazine, he said: 'I’m one of those people who hate throwing anything away. Hence, I’d rather have them maintained, even patched if necessary, than to abandon them.'

Prince Harry's father went on to say: 'But it seems to me there are huge opportunities, particularly now, within the whole sustainable fashion sector, to counter this extraordinary trend of throwaway clothing – or throwaway everything, frankly.'

Charles continued: 'I’m one of those people who hate throwing anything away. Hence, I’d rather have them maintained, even patched if necessary, than to abandon them.'

Meghan Markle also has the same opinion about the sustainable fashion brands as she is often seen sporting the same dresses.

