Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to shun royal way of celebrating Christmas

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be spending Christmas occasion on their own following their own rules

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be following royal tradition of celebrating Christmas continuing their streak of breaking royal traditions.

Harry and Meghan will be spending the occasion on their own in their Montecito abode along with son Archie following their own rules.



According to an insider, "Christmas is Meghan’s favorite holiday and she cannot wait to get into the festive spirit. She and Harry will buy a ginormous Christmas tree for the new house and will decorate it as a family. They’re excited about getting Archie involved this year and will let him pick out a couple of ornaments to put on the tree.”

Although Archie is still very small, "he’s at an age where he can understand some of the concepts” behind the traditions his parents teach, the source added, “Meghan’s already bought him a Christmas children’s book" and she and Harry will “leave a glass of wine for Santa Claus” on Christmas Eve.

Moreover, Meghan and Harry are ditching the royal tradition of exchanging gifts this Christmas.

“The Sussexes will open their presents on Christmas Day morning as a family,” the grapevine explained. They even plan to decorate their abode by hanging “stockings by the fireplace” in their living room.

The insider further added that Meghan and Harry might be joined by her mother Doria Ragland for celebrations.

“On Christmas Day, Meghan will put her culinary skills to good use and cook a feast in their amazing, fully equipped kitchen,” the insider said.