Despite repeated snubs, Queen Elizabeth successful in making Harry and Meghan fly to UK?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to meet Queen Elizabeth at the end of this year

It looks like Queen Elizabeth's days of waiting for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's return to the UK are finally over.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as revealed by a source, are likely to reunite with the royal family at the end of this year.



Although the couple will celebrate Christmas at their Montecito abode on December 25, they will fly back to the UK a day or so later, specially in time for New Year's Eve.

“They’re planning to spend [Christmas] at their new home and will fly back to the [UK] a day or so later in time for New Year,” the source dishes. “They’ll have to isolate for at least 10 days, but at least Harry will be reunited with his friends and family again.”

The insider went on to add that although Harry is missing London dearly, he likes to live in Los Amgeles now.

Harry “does miss London” from time to time, but he “loves” living in Montecito and “wouldn’t change a thing,” the source says.

Still, he’s “looking forward” to “reuniting” with his friends and family during the holidays.

“He and Meghan also have a few work trips lined up in 2021, so we’ll be seeing them spend more time in the UK,” the tipster adds. “But California will remain their main base.”