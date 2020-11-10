Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Despite repeated snubs, Queen Elizabeth successful in making Harry and Meghan fly to UK?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to meet Queen Elizabeth at the end of this year

It looks like Queen Elizabeth's days of waiting for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's return to the UK are finally over. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as revealed by a source, are likely to reunite with the royal family at the end of this year.

Although the couple will celebrate Christmas at their Montecito abode on December 25, they will fly back to the UK a day or so later, specially in time for New Year's Eve.

“They’re planning to spend [Christmas] at their new home and will fly back to the [UK] a day or so later in time for New Year,” the source dishes. “They’ll have to isolate for at least 10 days, but at least Harry will be reunited with his friends and family again.”

The insider went on to add that although Harry is missing London dearly, he likes to live in Los Amgeles now.

Harry “does miss London” from time to time, but he “loves” living in Montecito and “wouldn’t change a thing,” the source says.

Still, he’s “looking forward” to “reuniting” with his friends and family during the holidays.

“He and Meghan also have a few work trips lined up in 2021, so we’ll be seeing them spend more time in the UK,” the tipster adds. “But California will remain their main base.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle made to feel at home by Prince Philip after royal wedding with Harry?

Meghan Markle made to feel at home by Prince Philip after royal wedding with Harry?
Prince William jealous, rekindled romance with Kate Middleton only six months after split?

Prince William jealous, rekindled romance with Kate Middleton only six months after split?
Kim Kardashian's ex BFF Larsa Pippen spills the beans on Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Kim Kardashian's ex BFF Larsa Pippen spills the beans on Tristan Thompson cheating scandal
Katy Perry slammed for calling relatives who supported Trump after election results

Katy Perry slammed for calling relatives who supported Trump after election results

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to shun royal way of celebrating Christmas

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to shun royal way of celebrating Christmas
Eva Longoria receives support from Kerry Washington after disrespectful Black women remark

Eva Longoria receives support from Kerry Washington after disrespectful Black women remark
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left out in the cold forever by royal family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left out in the cold forever by royal family?
Scott Disick spotted with new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin for a dinner

Scott Disick spotted with new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin for a dinner
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed by a celebratory snapper during visit to LA cemetery

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed by a celebratory snapper during visit to LA cemetery
Princess Diana's 1995 interview: BBC says it will hold 'robust' inquiry

Princess Diana's 1995 interview: BBC says it will hold 'robust' inquiry

Meghan Markle wins Prince Charles' heart with her fashion choice

Meghan Markle wins Prince Charles' heart with her fashion choice
Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: Harvey Weinstein's victim backs 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' star

Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: Harvey Weinstein's victim backs 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' star

Latest

view all