Bhansali got ‘upset’ when he found out Sonam Kapoor’s dad was Anil Kapoor

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor lived quite a protected life in her filmy family courtesy of her father Anil Kapoor who made sure his stardom didn’t get in the way of his daughter’s ability to grow on her own.

Looking back at a story that the Khoobsurat star recounted during the promotions of The Zoya Factor, we are reminded of just how she had to convince her parents to make it big in the film industry.

Talking to ETC Bollywood, Sonam revealed how she told her mother she did not wish to go to college but instead wanted to assist director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And while that desire was met with a big no, she didn’t give up and found a way to meet him.

“The first day I went to his office to meet him, I was sitting at a table. He just came back from church and he looked at me and he is like, ‘You have come for acting? Are you here for an audition?’ I said, ‘No, sir, I have come to be an assistant.’ He said, ‘But you should act, haan.’ I said okay,” she recalled.

“Then he found out who my father was and he got very upset. He was like, ‘Are you allowed...?’ I was 17 years old and bohot jhooth-voot bol ke (after lying a lot) I was there. But I got it on my own,” she added.