Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s star-packed ‘Pathan’ to go on floors in 2021

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s star-packed ‘Pathan’ to go on floors in 2021

Following what seemed like an endless break, King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan will make a banging return on big screens alongside Deepika Padukone.

The Zero actor’s upcoming venture with Yash Raj Films, titled Pathan, will also be roping in John Abraham and is all set to go on floors next year in November.

The action-flick will put the three A-listers together and is touted to have a budget of over Rs200 crores.

Sources cited by IBTimes have also revealed that the Padmaavat actor charged a whopping sum of Rs14-15 crore for her role.

Apart from that, reports have also revealed that “John is right now in the most productive section of his profession along with his solo motion pictures rising box-office hits.”

“He has proved his price of sporting motion pictures on his shoulders and therefore, he hiked his charges for a lot awaited YRF movie. John is likely to be paid a prematurely charges of Rs. 20 crores for this motion-packed entertainer and will likely be capturing for over 60 days for his monitor of unfavourable lead in Pathan,” claimed reports.

Salman Khan will also be making a cameo in the film, which will elevate the anticipation amongst fan about the star-studded cast.

"Salman Khan has signed for a crucial role in Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. He will have an extended special appearance in this grand action flick. The superstar is expected to shoot for around 12 days,” said a source quoted by IBTimes.

More From Bollywood:

Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB after house raid

Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB after house raid
Bhansali got ‘upset’ when he found out Sonam Kapoor’s dad was Anil Kapoor

Bhansali got ‘upset’ when he found out Sonam Kapoor’s dad was Anil Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor recounts his experience battling coronavirus and how his body took a hit

Arjun Kapoor recounts his experience battling coronavirus and how his body took a hit
Katrina Kaif looks stunning in beach wear as she shares new post from Maldives

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in beach wear as she shares new post from Maldives
Twinkle Khanna hits out at trolls after being dragged into ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ controversy

Twinkle Khanna hits out at trolls after being dragged into ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ controversy
Karan Johar didn't like Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I was Team Aamir Khan’

Karan Johar didn't like Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I was Team Aamir Khan’
Varun Dhawan congratulates Joe Biden as he steps into his ‘Coolie No 1’ avatar

Varun Dhawan congratulates Joe Biden as he steps into his ‘Coolie No 1’ avatar
Katrina Kaif looks elegant as she rocks sari for new photo-shoot

Katrina Kaif looks elegant as she rocks sari for new photo-shoot
Kangana Ranaut thinks Kamala Harris will run the show while Biden 'won't last a year'

Kangana Ranaut thinks Kamala Harris will run the show while Biden 'won't last a year'
Ranveer Singh fans swoon over his new buffed up look

Ranveer Singh fans swoon over his new buffed up look
Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nana Patekar’s comeback: ‘I’m tired of fighting this system’

Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nana Patekar’s comeback: ‘I’m tired of fighting this system’
Deepika Padukone loses her cool at a photographer chasing her car

Deepika Padukone loses her cool at a photographer chasing her car

Latest

view all