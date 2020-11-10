Can't connect right now! retry
Eva Longoria issues apology after hurting sentiments of African American fans

American actor Eva Longoria had recently sparked outrage on social media after she seemingly suggested that Latina women were to be credited for the win of Joe Biden in the US election.

Turning to her Twitter, Longoria issued a clarification for the statement she made during an interview on MSNBC on Sunday.

“I’m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women,” she wrote.

“When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN. My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that,” she went on to say.

“There is such a history in our community of anti-Blackness in our community and I would never want to contribute to that,” she added.

She further said that she wanted to be “very clear: Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Finally, Black women don’t have to do it alone any longer.”

“Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), Indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power,” she added.

“Together we are unstoppable! Nothing but love and support for Black women everywhere! You deserve a standing ovation!!!”she concluded.

Earlier, the Desperate Housewives star, 45, claimed during the interview that Latina women are to be hailed for the win of president-elect Joe Biden in the US election.

“That spirit and perseverance that Latinas use in their daily life, the struggle to pay their bills and the struggle to show up to their jobs...that’s the same perseverance and spirit they used to show up to the polls,” she said.

