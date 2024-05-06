Richie Sambora on 'Bon Jovi' docuseries: 'I have a different perspective'

Richie Sambora 'loved' performing at the 35th 'Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala,' but has different opinion on 'Bon Jovi' docuseries

Richie Sambora recently opened up about the docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

Since the release of Hulu docuseries, the former Bon Jovi guitarist stepped out for the first for his performance at the 35th Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala.

Following this performance, Richie had a candid chat with People Magazine, in which he weighed in on the latest release.

Speaking of the docuseries, which revolves around the iconic American band Bon Jovi, Richie showed dissatisfaction with what the show had portrayed to its audience.

He reportedly thinks that it focused more on the band’s frontman, Jon Bon Jovi, instead of its other members.

“It's his project and it's his perspective,” Richie said in the start of the discussion.

He went on to declare that he has “a different perspective on all of that."

In the same chat, he touched on his recent performance, which was turned out to be "really good."

Speaking of the "too f****** short!" performance, Richie complained, "I only had 23 minutes,” before noting, “but I blew the roof off the place."

During this gig, the legendary musician played two super hit songs, which were namely, Wanted Dead or Alive and I'll Be There for You.