Tuesday Nov 10 2020
Parliamentary briefing on national security postponed

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

A file photo of the National Assembly.

A parliamentary meeting on national security, that was to be given a briefing by senior military officials, has been postponed.

According to a tweet from the National Assembly's official Twitter account, the meeting of parliamentary leaders from the upper and lower house, to be chaired by NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, was scheduled for tomorrow. However, it has now been postponed, the tweet said. 

"The NA Secretariat has issued a notification to adjourn the meeting," it added.

The meeting was supposed to take place in Committee Room Number 2 at 2pm.

According to the NA's Twitter account, invitations were sent to PTI’s Parliamentary leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MMA’s Asad Mahmood and PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Furthermore, BNP-M’s Akhtar Mengal, MQM’s Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddqui and BAP’s Khalid Hussain Mangi had also been invited.

The NA also said that invitations were sent to GDA’s Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mehar, Awami Muslim League’s Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and ANP’s Amir Haider Azam Khan.

From Senate, invites were sent to Mushahidullah Khan, Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Mir Akber Ahmed, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haderi, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Sirajul Haq, Sitara Ayaz, Dr Jahanzaib Jamaldini, Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Aurangzeb Khan.

Federal ministers Pervaiz Khattak, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shafqat Mahmood, Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz. PM’s adviser Babar Awan and SAPM Dr Moeed Yusuf were also asked to attend the session.

Special invitations were sent to Attorney General Khalid Javed, interim CM of GB Mir Afzal, AJK President Masood Khan and AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider.

