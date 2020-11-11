'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic leaves fans gushing with her charming looks: Watch new 'Ramo' trailer

Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan proved her claim to fame with outstanding acting skills in her romantic thriller 'Ramo' as she shared new trailer ahead of next episode.



Esra, who won hearts after portraying the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, is being lauded playing a different role in her new romantic adventure 'Ramo'.

The Turkish actress is showing her elegance in the series. She also treated her fans with a new trailer ahead of next episode, showing her with co-star Murat Yıldırım in troublesome situation.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she shared the trailer of her next episode.

In the first season of 'Ramo', the actress has enthralled fans with her powerful performance. The second season of the show wen on-air on September 18.

Some clips of the drama showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans in awe.

Esra Bilgic's dazzling looks in the series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.