Shah Rukh Khan explains why he and Akshay Kumar can never work together

Shah Rukh Khan once revealed why he wouldn’t want to work with Akshay Kumar

B-Town superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar share a massive following in the industry with their fans anxiously hoping for them to collaborate one day.

However, it seems the King of Bollywood isn’t too keen on weaving magic on screens with the Padman actor as he once revealed why he wouldn’t want to work with him.

“What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him,” said Khan in an interview with DNA India.

“I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me,” he went on to say.

“It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga. (He’ll be leaving the set and I’ll be coming in). I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match,” he added.