Wednesday Nov 11 2020
Prince Charles used butler to keep secret life with Camilla hidden from Diana

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Princess Diana and Prince Charles had a marriage that faced quite a few turbulences over the latter's secret affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Now, the former butler of the late Princess of Wales, Paul Burrell has come forth to talk about how he helped the future king of England hide his secret relationship with Camilla from his wife.

During the latest episode of ITV’s The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess, Burrell said the Prince of Wales had a different lifestyle when he was apart from Diana.

The former staffer of the royal family said that he would receive calls from Diana throughout the week with her asking him about the whereabouts of her husband.

“The Princess would ring me up during the week and say 'where's Prince Charles?' and I'd say 'I can't really say, you'll have to ask him,’” he recalled.

He went on to add that Charles’s life at Highgrove and the palace were poles apart. Another insider from the palace said that Diana had every right to be paranoid as she was “consistently lied to.”

