Wednesday Nov 11 2020
Khloé Kardashian being ‘pressured’ into rekindling romance with Tristan Thompson

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Khloé Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson is Keeping Up With The Kardashians’s biggest mysteries and according to its most recent episode, Khloé is having a lot of trouble deciding whether or not to reconcile her romance with Thompson.

Thursday’s episode gave fans a look into Khloé’s inner turmoil, for while the star feels she’s in a “really good place” co-parenting with Tristan, she is not sure if she wants to cement their relationship as anything more than that.

Khloé spoke about this issue with her best friend Malika Haqq on the show and was even quoted saying, "He's been super helpful, and when I was isolated, he helped with so many responsibilities. I can also tell his energy is different."

She went on to say, "He's like, 'I just want you to know, if ever you are thinking the same thing, I'm here for you.'" As a result of that, “I feel a little more pressure. He's never said, 'I need an answer,' but I feel like he needs an answer as to like, what are we doing."

"I do feel pressure from Tristan but not because he's ever told me — I've never had an ultimatum from Tristan. I just feel like it's been over a year since we broke up and now that we're hanging out more, I can tell that he's getting antsy."

Khloé concluded chat by explaining how, "I just wish I had a definitive answer on my end. I 100 percent have a block up, but who wouldn't? Every relationship I go into, they're always disappointing and [expletive] up. I have every reason to be guarded. I have every reason to have these bricks up and layers. If somebody cares enough, they will take those bricks down brick by brick."

