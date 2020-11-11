Palace aids ‘detested’ working for ‘difficult’ Princess Margaret: report

While many royal family members have their quirks, no one reportedly irks palace staffers more than Princess Margaret.

From staffers to aids, many found the princess’s demands to be ludicrous. Even Author Anne de Courcy wrote about the princess’s attitude and explained to Vanity Fair that Princess Margaret treated “those who looked after her inconsiderately and with maddening demands that often caused endless extra work.”

The princess’s bad habits were recently broadcasted in a Royal Servants documentary as well and a former palace aid, Peter Russell, who served the royal household from 1954 to 1968 revealed just how "difficult" the princess was to deal with.

He touched on her heavy chain smoking habits and admitted that the princess would often demand for a staff member to stand next to her with an ashtray during formal engagements. Reason being that she just couldn't be 'bothered' to look for somewhere to fling her ash during those times.

Mr. Russell also admitted the princess demanded for staff members to call her “Ma’am Darling” and, on occasions, was even rude to the Queen. Reportedly she would often nitpick over her wardrobe and poke fun at her by saying, “Why do you dress in those ridiculous clothes?”