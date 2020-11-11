Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Palace aids ‘detested’ working for ‘difficult’ Princess Margaret: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Palace aids ‘detested’ working for ‘difficult’ Princess Margaret: report

While many royal family members have their quirks, no one reportedly irks palace staffers more than Princess Margaret.

From staffers to aids, many found the princess’s demands to be ludicrous. Even Author Anne de Courcy wrote about the princess’s attitude and explained to Vanity Fair that Princess Margaret treated “those who looked after her inconsiderately and with maddening demands that often caused endless extra work.”

The princess’s bad habits were recently broadcasted in a Royal Servants documentary as well and a former palace aid, Peter Russell, who served the royal household from 1954 to 1968 revealed just how "difficult" the princess was to deal with.

He touched on her heavy chain smoking habits and admitted that the princess would often demand for a staff member to stand next to her with an ashtray during formal engagements. Reason being that she just couldn't be 'bothered' to look for somewhere to fling her ash during those times. 

Mr. Russell also admitted the princess demanded for staff members to call her “Ma’am Darling” and, on occasions, was even rude to the Queen. Reportedly she would often nitpick over her wardrobe and poke fun at her by saying, “Why do you dress in those ridiculous clothes?”

More From Entertainment:

'Maria Sharapova is dating Prince William and Prince Harry's friend'

'Maria Sharapova is dating Prince William and Prince Harry's friend'
Kate Middleton 'played hard to get' during relationship with Prince William

Kate Middleton 'played hard to get' during relationship with Prince William

Princess Diana's brother leaves fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with his sister

Princess Diana's brother leaves fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with his sister

Prince Philip ‘forbidden’ from interfering in Megxit: report

Prince Philip ‘forbidden’ from interfering in Megxit: report
Prince Charles dubbed ‘atrocious’ for abandoning Princess Diana on Prince Harry’s birth: report

Prince Charles dubbed ‘atrocious’ for abandoning Princess Diana on Prince Harry’s birth: report
The Crown's Erin Doherty 'mourned' Princess Anne when leaving role

The Crown's Erin Doherty 'mourned' Princess Anne when leaving role

BTS Suga steps down to recuperate after shoulder surgery: report

BTS Suga steps down to recuperate after shoulder surgery: report
Millie Bobby Brown pens touching note to late grandmother

Millie Bobby Brown pens touching note to late grandmother

Meghan Markle's 'mistreatment' in royal family is part of an age-old pattern: Here's how

Meghan Markle's 'mistreatment' in royal family is part of an age-old pattern: Here's how
Rupert Grint introduces daughter to the world as he makes Instagram debut

Rupert Grint introduces daughter to the world as he makes Instagram debut
Angelina Jolie opens up on feeling misunderstood and being called 'rebellious'

Angelina Jolie opens up on feeling misunderstood and being called 'rebellious'
Nick Jonas terms Priyanka Chopra the biggest 'upside' of quarantine

Nick Jonas terms Priyanka Chopra the biggest 'upside' of quarantine

Latest

view all