Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez's new post gives fans major fitness envy

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez cast magical spell on her fans with her new Instagram post.

The 26-year-old gorgeous model showcased her fitness skills as she appeared in a figure-hugging crop top and leggings to do the splits on a yacht on Tuesday.

Ronaldo's darling appeared to be a fitness diva as she rocked an ice blue gym ensemble. She kept her hair in place with a white headscarf.

The footballer's sweetheart looked stunning as she styled her brunette tresses into a long plait which hung down her back.

Georgina Rodriguez posed in a range of varying yoga moves for the series of outdoor shots.

The model captioned the post: 'between the sea and the sky.'

View this post on Instagram

Entre el mar y el cielo @aloyoga

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on

In the pictures, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez displayed stunning ocean views behind her as she floated out at sea.

