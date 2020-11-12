Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shows fans how to shape up in new video

Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney stunned fans as she shared a brand new workout video.

The Canadian fashion stylist and marketing consultant, who is often spotted at the gym in the most stylish outfits, has shared the video on her social media to give fans stunning fitness tips.

Jessica is one of the fittest and most gorgeous stylist. She never fails to give fans major fitness goals.

Sharing the amazing video on her Instagram, the 40-year-old stylist also penned a lengthy note: 'Since COVID hit I’ve tried to be an advocate for trainers and gyms. My heart goes out to them and what they have had to endure. '



The stylist added: 'I secretly started a fund and raised enough to offset some costs for a gym but would love to help more. Support the people that support us. Show me a trx video and I will pay it forward to another gym in Canada. Sending love to our finest motivators today. Post your gym below'

Since her return to social media, mother-of-three Jessica has been very active an sharing several workout videos with her followers

Jessica and her children rose to prominence after the Duchess of Sussex, 39, chose to include them in her bridal party, with Ivy acting as a flower girl, while her sons Brian and John, ten, were page boys.

The post was quickly flooded with support, with Meghan's close friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin among the first to like the snap.