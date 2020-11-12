Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shows fans how to shape up in new video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney stunned fans as she shared a brand new workout video.

The Canadian fashion stylist and marketing consultant, who is often spotted at the gym in the most stylish outfits, has shared the video on her social media to give fans stunning fitness tips.

Jessica is one of the fittest and most gorgeous stylist. She never fails to give fans major fitness goals.

Sharing the amazing video on her Instagram, the 40-year-old stylist also penned a lengthy note: 'Since COVID hit I’ve tried to be an advocate for trainers and gyms. My heart goes out to them and what they have had to endure. '

The stylist added: 'I secretly started a fund and raised enough to offset some costs for a gym but would love to help more. Support the people that support us. Show me a trx video and I will pay it forward to another gym in Canada. Sending love to our finest motivators today. Post your gym below'

Since her return to social media, mother-of-three Jessica has been very active an sharing several workout videos with her followers

Jessica and her children rose to prominence after the Duchess of Sussex, 39, chose to include them in her bridal party, with Ivy acting as a flower girl, while her sons Brian and John, ten, were page boys.

The post was quickly flooded with support, with Meghan's close friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin among the first to like the snap.  

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian gears up for Christmas celebrations as she begins countdown

Khloe Kardashian gears up for Christmas celebrations as she begins countdown
Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez's new post gives fans major fitness envy

Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez's new post gives fans major fitness envy
Dua Lipa opens up about a stressful period of her life

Dua Lipa opens up about a stressful period of her life
Hailie Jade remains absent from social media

Hailie Jade remains absent from social media

Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal can't stop missing each other

Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal can't stop missing each other
Emma Roberts radiates in photoshoot featuring her baby bump

Emma Roberts radiates in photoshoot featuring her baby bump
Jason Momoa reveals he was in debt after playing Khal Drogo in 'Game of Thrones'

Jason Momoa reveals he was in debt after playing Khal Drogo in 'Game of Thrones'
Cardi B apologises for 'disrespectful' campaign replicating Hindu goddess

Cardi B apologises for 'disrespectful' campaign replicating Hindu goddess
Eminem finds new opponent in his fan

Eminem finds new opponent in his fan
Queen Elizabeth allegedly broke royal rules more times than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth allegedly broke royal rules more times than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
'I love you': Iqra Aziz over the moon after receiving surprise gift from Yasir Hussain

'I love you': Iqra Aziz over the moon after receiving surprise gift from Yasir Hussain
Cardi B under fire for posing as Hindu goddess in latest sneaker campaign

Cardi B under fire for posing as Hindu goddess in latest sneaker campaign

Latest

view all