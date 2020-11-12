Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles' cold proposal to Princess Diana left her in splits

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Princess Diana came for a visit to the Windsor castle and when she left she was engaged to Prince Charles 

Prince Charles proposed to Princess Diana in the most cold way, as if just to get the burden of a wife off his shoulders. 

The heir to the throne reportedly proposed to Diana in such an unromantic way that she burst out laughing.

The notorious proposal has been recreated in Netflix's The Crown (season 4), where a 20-year-old Diana was amused by Charles' bizarre proposal.

This happened when Diana came for a visit to the Windsor castle and when she left she was engaged to Britain's future monarch.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward elaborated further about the proposal in Channel 5 documentary Charles and Di: The Truth Behind Their wedding.

"She burst out laughing, I think that was probably her nerves," Seward said, adding, "She didn't think it was the most romantic of proposals but she had the proposal."

To this, biographer Christopher Wilson added, "She was completely bowled over by this, didn't see it coming."

Later when Diana was asked to describe the proposal, she admitted, "He said do you realise that one day you'll be Queen. And I said 'I love you so much, I love you so much'.

"He said 'whatever loves means'. He said it then. So I thought, that was great. I thought he meant it," the Princess of Wales revealed at the time.

Surprisingly, after Diana said yes, Charles picked up his phone instead of celebrating.

"He didn't pick her up in her arms and embrace or do any of the things we might do when we propose marriage to the one that we love," Wilson said.

"He rang his mum, simply to say there, I've done it now. You've asked me to get married to somebody and I've fixed it. What he'd done was he'd finally found a wife," he added.

More From Entertainment:

‘Karachiites are better hosts,’ quips Bilal Ashraf as he takes Saba Qamar out for dinner

‘Karachiites are better hosts,’ quips Bilal Ashraf as he takes Saba Qamar out for dinner
When Amitabh Bachchan's incredible talent left Leonardo DiCaprio speechless

When Amitabh Bachchan's incredible talent left Leonardo DiCaprio speechless
Royal fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to give up royal titles after cold snub

Royal fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to give up royal titles after cold snub
Meghan Markle barred from having Princess Diana's precious ring because of Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle barred from having Princess Diana's precious ring because of Kate Middleton?
Kate Middleton takes fans inside Kensington Palace in jaw-dropping sneak peek

Kate Middleton takes fans inside Kensington Palace in jaw-dropping sneak peek
Ariana Grande unveils new website for animal rescue initiative

Ariana Grande unveils new website for animal rescue initiative
Christina Perri touches upon high-risk pregnancy after getting hospitalised

Christina Perri touches upon high-risk pregnancy after getting hospitalised

Heartbreaking moment shows Scott Disick telling Kourtney Kardashian he's going to rehab

Heartbreaking moment shows Scott Disick telling Kourtney Kardashian he's going to rehab
Prince William left smitten by Kate Middleton right after first date

Prince William left smitten by Kate Middleton right after first date
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shows fans how to shape up in new video

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shows fans how to shape up in new video
Khloe Kardashian gears up for Christmas celebrations as she begins countdown

Khloe Kardashian gears up for Christmas celebrations as she begins countdown
Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez's new post gives fans major fitness envy

Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez's new post gives fans major fitness envy

Latest

view all