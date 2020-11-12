Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Royal fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to give up royal titles after cold snub

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being criticised for not giving up their titles despite parting ways from monarchy 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing the repercussions of a major snub by the royal family that came this Remembrance Day.

As a result, the couple is being criticised for not giving up their titles despite parting ways from the royal family.

While everone gathered to honour the fallen heroes of war, Harry's request of Buckingham Palace laying wreath on his behalf was shunned cold-heartedly.

This has given royal fans another chance to urge the Queen to take royal titles away from the couple who made their exit from the monarchy earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter, an eagle-eyed fan wrote, “Their Royal titles and privileges are in the gift of the Monarch. The Queen gave them their titles and the Queen can remove them. The 12 month ‘probation period’ the Queen gave them is almost complete."

Another one said, “Time for the Queen to remove titles from 'Hapless Harry' and 'MeAgain', and to remove Hapless and his descendants from the line of succession.”

Meanwhile, another one blasted, "Yes live the way they want to live is fine. But they are not royals anymore so stop pretending you still are. You are either in or out. Queen needs to remove all titles so they are just Harry and gold digger.”

Another person lashed out at the couple and said, “What the hell does it take to strip the titles, the money and the perks and say take your abnormal need for attention while selling clothes at the expense of dead servicemen and women and leave."

Others believe Meghan and Harry have kept their titles simply to gain fans and followers even after stepping down as senior royals.

More From Entertainment:

‘Karachiites are better hosts,’ quips Bilal Ashraf as he takes Saba Qamar out for dinner

‘Karachiites are better hosts,’ quips Bilal Ashraf as he takes Saba Qamar out for dinner
When Amitabh Bachchan's incredible talent left Leonardo DiCaprio speechless

When Amitabh Bachchan's incredible talent left Leonardo DiCaprio speechless
Meghan Markle barred from having Princess Diana's precious ring because of Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle barred from having Princess Diana's precious ring because of Kate Middleton?
Kate Middleton takes fans inside Kensington Palace in jaw-dropping sneak peek

Kate Middleton takes fans inside Kensington Palace in jaw-dropping sneak peek
Ariana Grande unveils new website for animal rescue initiative

Ariana Grande unveils new website for animal rescue initiative
Christina Perri touches upon high-risk pregnancy after getting hospitalised

Christina Perri touches upon high-risk pregnancy after getting hospitalised

Heartbreaking moment shows Scott Disick telling Kourtney Kardashian he's going to rehab

Heartbreaking moment shows Scott Disick telling Kourtney Kardashian he's going to rehab
Prince William left smitten by Kate Middleton right after first date

Prince William left smitten by Kate Middleton right after first date
Prince Charles' cold proposal to Princess Diana left her in splits

Prince Charles' cold proposal to Princess Diana left her in splits

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shows fans how to shape up in new video

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shows fans how to shape up in new video
Khloe Kardashian gears up for Christmas celebrations as she begins countdown

Khloe Kardashian gears up for Christmas celebrations as she begins countdown
Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez's new post gives fans major fitness envy

Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez's new post gives fans major fitness envy

Latest

view all