Boney Kapoor recalls how he confessed his love for Sridevi to his ex-wife

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor had a relationship that was no less romantic than a Bollywood love story

Indian power couple Boney Kapoor and Sridevi had a love unlike any other in the industry and even after the death of the legendary actor, her husband continues to love her.

As the Indian filmmaker recently marked his 65th birthday, let’s take a look back at the love he shared with the late veteran actor, Sridevi.

Back in 2013, Kapoor retold his and Sridevi’s tale of love during the India Today Woman Summit. “Sri was the highest paid actor, among the females. I knew she had done a film for around Rs 8-8.5 lakh, and probably, this was her mother’s way of negotiating.”

“I heard her figure and I said ‘No, I’ll pay Rs 11 lakh.’ She thought I was a mad producer from Bombay who is offering more than what she asked for! Well, that’s how I got close to her mother,” he said.

“In fact, I had confessed to my ex-wife that I’m in love with her. I couldn’t hold myself back. She saw that this man is too persistent and perhaps realised that I was sincere and not looking for a fling. Somehow, things fell in place,” he added.