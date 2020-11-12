Anne Hathaway gushes over Priyanka Chopra: ‘I have nothing on her’

Being one of India’s highest paid actresses, Priyanka Chopra has a large fan following and with her move into Hollywood now complete, it appears she found one of her biggest, in American actress Anne Hathaway.

Hathaway opened up about this girl-crush on the Bollywood beauty back when she was promoting her film Serenity alongside Matthew McConaughey in 2019.

During that interview the Princess Diaries star spoke at length about Chopra’s skin and its breathtaking appeal. She was even quoted gushing over the actress, saying “Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Right? I have nothing on her.”

The star even admitted to having become sort of like her stalker, “My god! So right now I am online every night going... ‘What is she...how did she do it’

Check out the vide below:



