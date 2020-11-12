Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Anne Hathaway gushes over Priyanka Chopra: ‘I have nothing on her’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Anne Hathaway gushes over Priyanka Chopra: ‘I have nothing on her’

Being one of India’s highest paid actresses, Priyanka Chopra has a large fan following and with her move into Hollywood now complete, it appears she found one of her biggest, in American actress Anne Hathaway.

Hathaway opened up about this girl-crush on the Bollywood beauty back when she was promoting her film Serenity alongside Matthew McConaughey in 2019.

During that interview the Princess Diaries star spoke at length about Chopra’s skin and its breathtaking appeal. She was even quoted gushing over the actress, saying “Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Right? I have nothing on her.”

The star even admitted to having become sort of like her stalker, “My god! So right now I am online every night going... ‘What is she...how did she do it’

Check out the vide below:


More From Entertainment:

Hugh Grant touches on gruesome Covid-19 fight: 'It was a very strange syndrome'

Hugh Grant touches on gruesome Covid-19 fight: 'It was a very strange syndrome'
John Cena reached out to ex Nikki Bella after she welcomed first child

John Cena reached out to ex Nikki Bella after she welcomed first child
Emma Roberts talks about pregnancy after struggling with endometriosis diagnosis

Emma Roberts talks about pregnancy after struggling with endometriosis diagnosis
Brian Austin Green is ‘sensitive’ about ex Megan Fox’s relationship with MGK

Brian Austin Green is ‘sensitive’ about ex Megan Fox’s relationship with MGK
Cazzie David on Pete Davidson breaking her heart to be with Ariana Grande

Cazzie David on Pete Davidson breaking her heart to be with Ariana Grande
How to dress for Capitol Hill: AOC’s guide to sustainable fashion

How to dress for Capitol Hill: AOC’s guide to sustainable fashion

‘Karachiites are better hosts,’ quips Bilal Ashraf as he takes Saba Qamar out for dinner

‘Karachiites are better hosts,’ quips Bilal Ashraf as he takes Saba Qamar out for dinner
When Amitabh Bachchan's incredible talent left Leonardo DiCaprio speechless

When Amitabh Bachchan's incredible talent left Leonardo DiCaprio speechless
Royal fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to give up royal titles after cold snub

Royal fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to give up royal titles after cold snub
Meghan Markle barred from having Princess Diana's precious ring because of Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle barred from having Princess Diana's precious ring because of Kate Middleton?
Kate Middleton takes fans inside Kensington Palace in jaw-dropping sneak peek

Kate Middleton takes fans inside Kensington Palace in jaw-dropping sneak peek
Ariana Grande unveils new website for animal rescue initiative

Ariana Grande unveils new website for animal rescue initiative

Latest

view all