Thursday Nov 12 2020
Gigi Hadid sends love to Zayn Malik's mum on her birthday

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Gigi Hadid takes to Instagram to share a glimpse of the celebrations. 

Zayn Malik's mother, Trisha Malik, celebrated her 51st birthday with the former One Direction singer and his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid. 

In a post on Instagram stories, Gigi shared a slice of the celebrations as she revealed a photo of Trisha's scrumptious birthday cake. 

The diamond-shaped cake can be seen surrounded by strawberries, decorative candles and a cake topper saying "51 and fabulous".

The pictured was captioned, "celebrating Mamma Malik last night. We love you. Wishing you the best year x." 

Check out the photo below:

 


