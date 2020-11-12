Gigi Hadid sends love to Zayn Malik's mum on her birthday

Thursday Nov 12, 2020
Zayn Malik's mother, Trisha Malik, celebrated her 51st birthday with the former One Direction singer and his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid.
In a post on Instagram stories, Gigi shared a slice of the celebrations as she revealed a photo of Trisha's scrumptious birthday cake.
The diamond-shaped cake can be seen surrounded by strawberries, decorative candles and a cake topper saying "51 and fabulous".
The pictured was captioned, "celebrating Mamma Malik last night. We love you. Wishing you the best year x."
Check out the photo below: