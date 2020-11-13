Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future as working royals seems diminishing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would never return to UK as full-time working royals in the future, claims a royal biographer.

Sean Smith, a royal expert, has recently claimed that the Britain 'lost Meghan Markle within a week' of her wedding with Prince Harry'.

The royal expert, who appeared on Lorraine to discuss new biography, cast light on the couple's shocking decision, insisting that he could 'never' see the Duke and Duchess - who're currently living in their Montecito mansion in the US- returning to duty as full time working royals.

Sean apparently defended Meghan, who was working as an actress on hit sitcom 'Suits' when she met Prince Harry, saying: 'She was a very serious person before she met Prince Harry.'

He explained:'She was highlighting incredible charities but it got overshadowed by her interview. And all the great work they had done, nobody was talking about that.'

It was, among other things, a very negative press and the men in grey suits in palace corridors. We haven't given her a fair crack of the whip.'

He said: 'I don't think there is any chance of them being full time working royals in the future. It was only if there was some kind of compromise, and it takes two sides to compromise.'

Meanwhile, Sean clashed with Lorraine when he insisted Britain has 'treated Meghan like an other', with the TV host interrupting: 'I don't think so. If we look back at that wedding, everybody was delighted for them.

'We absolutely wanted her here. We welcomed her with open arms.'

The interview comes after Loose Women viewers shared their outrage following reports Prince Harry personally asked for a wreath to be laid at the Cenotaph on his behalf on Remembrance Sunday.

Prior to marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was reportedly an actress and human rights campaigner.