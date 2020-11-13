Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra stuns fans in the first look of 'We Can Be Heroes'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Priyanka Chopra also shared details of the stellar cast she is working alongside in the film

Priyanka Chopra has revealed the details of her next venture We Can Be Heroes.

The actress took to Instagram to share a sneak peek at the movie which she thinks will be 'liked by all ages.'

Pee Cee also shared details of the stellar cast she is working alongside in the film.

“Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes!!!! It’s directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day!!!  A kids classic," Priyanka wrote.

She added, "Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon…”  

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Priyanka admitted how getting married at the peak of her career was not on the cards.

"For a really long time, I was like, I don't know," she said.

Pee Cee is married to US singer Nick Jonas and the two tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur in December 2018. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth to complete 70 years of reign in grand Platinum jubilee milestone

Queen Elizabeth to complete 70 years of reign in grand Platinum jubilee milestone

Khloe Kardashian dismisses Tristan Thompson romance buzz in iconic move

Khloe Kardashian dismisses Tristan Thompson romance buzz in iconic move
Prince Diana served 'devastating' blow by Prince Charles right before fairytale wedding

Prince Diana served 'devastating' blow by Prince Charles right before fairytale wedding
Matthew Perry announces new release date of 'Friends' reunion episode

Matthew Perry announces new release date of 'Friends' reunion episode
Did you know Queen Elizabeth's wedding ring features hidden message by Prince Philip?

Did you know Queen Elizabeth's wedding ring features hidden message by Prince Philip?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future as working royals seems diminishing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future as working royals seems diminishing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's void being filled by Sophie and her husband?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's void being filled by Sophie and her husband?
Ellen DeGeneres embroiled in new controversy after toxic workplace scandal

Ellen DeGeneres embroiled in new controversy after toxic workplace scandal
Johnny Depp's fans take a big step for their favourite Hollywood star

Johnny Depp's fans take a big step for their favourite Hollywood star
'Ertugrul' actor Engin Altan fulfils sweet dream of his little fan: Video

'Ertugrul' actor Engin Altan fulfils sweet dream of his little fan: Video
Selena Gomez gears up to grace screens as gay mountaineer in forthcoming biopic

Selena Gomez gears up to grace screens as gay mountaineer in forthcoming biopic
The Weeknd to perform halftime show at 2021 Super Bowl

The Weeknd to perform halftime show at 2021 Super Bowl

Latest

view all