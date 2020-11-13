Priyanka Chopra stuns fans in the first look of 'We Can Be Heroes'

Priyanka Chopra also shared details of the stellar cast she is working alongside in the film

Priyanka Chopra has revealed the details of her next venture We Can Be Heroes.



The actress took to Instagram to share a sneak peek at the movie which she thinks will be 'liked by all ages.'

Pee Cee also shared details of the stellar cast she is working alongside in the film.

“Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes!!!! It’s directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day!!! A kids classic," Priyanka wrote.

She added, "Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon…”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Priyanka admitted how getting married at the peak of her career was not on the cards.

"For a really long time, I was like, I don't know," she said.

Pee Cee is married to US singer Nick Jonas and the two tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur in December 2018.