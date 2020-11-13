Prince Harry's deep bond with Jill Biden sends alarms ringing for US president Joe?

Prince Harry and Jill Biden spent so much time together that it started to worry president Joe Biden

Prince Harry met Jill Biden, wife of US president-elect Joe Biden, for the first time in 2013.



The two developed a strong bond and were seen hanging out next at the Warrior Games the following year.

The Duke of Cambridge was snapped having some very candid moments with Jill and Joe Biden at the sports event.

It was then when Harry and Jill spent so much time together that it started to worry Joe, in an amusing manner of course.

The president-elect joked, "Jill went to London for the last Games. She spent too much damn time with Prince Harry!"

A year later, the Bidens attended the 2017 Canadian games, when Harry stepped out with his girlfriend Meghan Markle for the first time.

The two were photographed again, sitting side by side, at several sport events after that wherein they can be seen cheering and celebrating the results on the court.

With this year's election being the most historic in the US, Harry broke royal tradition by urging people to vote for Biden.

Harry told people it is time to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity” while his wife described the 2020 race as the "most important of our lifetime."

Meghan, on the other hand, made history by becoming the first modern British royal to cast her vote.