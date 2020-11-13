Meghan Markle invented her famous nickname, reveals biographer

A royal biographer has revealed that Meghan Markle invested her famous nickname Markle Sparkle when the Duchess of Sussex was a teenager.

Sean Smith in his book ‘Meghan Misunderstood’, shed the light on how the "Suit" actress coined a nickname for herself a summer drama camp.

“Meghan was one of 13 or 14 young teenagers, alongside a pocket of pre-teens and a group of little children," he wrote.



The biographer added, “Another girl was known as Meg so Meghan adopted her own special jingle: ‘Meghan Markle with a Sparkle’ and everyone called her that.”

According to Daily Express, the wife of Prince Harry was regularly referred to as having the 'Markle Sparkle' effect within the media when she first started dating the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan and Markle are currently living in the United States after parting their ways with the royal family.

After stepping down from their roles as senior royals, the couple has signed a multi-million dollars deal with Netflix under which they would reportedly make documentaries.

They have also ruffled feathers in UK with their recent statements about the US election.