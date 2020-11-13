Who holds the record for the highest partnership in PSL 2020?

Shane Watson and Khurram Manzoor hold the record for the highest partnership in PSL 5. Photo: File

Lahore Qalandars' batsmen Ben Dunk and Sohail Akhtar currently hold the record for maintaining the highest partnership in terms of runs during the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020.

Back in March, the pair maintained a third-wicket partnership of 140 runs in their match against the Karachi Kings.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators batsmen Shane Watson and Khurram Manzor have set the record for maintaining the second-highest partnership by accumulating 118 runs against Karachi Kings during a match at the National Stadium of Karachi in March. Shane Watson was also given the 'Man of the Match' award for his stellar performance as well as for helping his side win by five wickets.

Analysts opine that the record can be broken as the playoff matches for the PSL 2020 are yet to be played.

