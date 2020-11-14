Pharrell Williams gives fans lesson on empathy and the value of kindness

Pharrell Williams speaks on how racial injustice affects the lives of so many people around the world

US singer Pharrell Williams has teamed up to give his fans a very important lesson based on showing empathy.

The musician will be giving lessons on racial injustice and how it affects the lives of so many people around the world.

For the purpose, Williams has partnered with 'Master Class' and 'Uninterrupted' to release a mini MasterClass episode on the much more in-depth topics of empathy. The six-minute video will also talk about racism and social justice.



Announcing the same in a tweet earlier Williams said the full video of his master class is available now to stream on the 'Uninterrupted' website.

Currently streaming is episode one of five, called The Power You Hold.

“Empathy’s greatest potential is equality for all mankind. We’ve never seen that. We don’t know what that looks like. It’s never happened. Because equal means equal," he says in the clip.

Speaking of a social-justice business focus, Williams also released a new song, Entrepreneur, in which he collaborated with Jay-Z to celebrate Black pioneers.