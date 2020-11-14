'The Crown's Emma Corrin says meeting a royal would be as awkward as 'running into an ex'

Can't connect right now! retry
British actress Emma Corrin believes meeting a member of the royal family would be an uncomfortable experience for her. 

Corrin, who essays Diana in the fourth season of Netflix series The Crown, elaborates on just how awkward it would be to run into an actual royal.

“I’d be quite nervous,” she said while appearing on Today show. “I think it’d be a bit like running into an ex at a party.”

The actress had earlier talked about how she was warned by show's director Benjamin Connor after being offered the role that her life would run parallel to that of Diana's.

“Ben said to me if you ever get followed by a photographer, or your name ends up in the paper, when you’re surrounded by flashing lights, and you feel daunted or overwhelmed or anything you feel, this is exactly how she would be feeling. You’re going to have a parallel experience,” Corrin said.

“[The show] already has changed my life quite a lot, and I expect when it comes out, things will get a little mad for a bit," Corrin added.

She also shared light on playing young Diana, when she was just a socialite who had a minor crush on Charles before tying the knot to him.

“It was wonderful to take her back to that time. When she met Charles for the first time, it was just that she had a crush, and that’s all I had to play,” she said. “It’s something I can so relate to, that thing of not wanting them to see you, but obviously really wanting them to see you, and how you’re going to relive what happened a million times in your head after.”

