Bollywood
Saturday Nov 14 2020
Radhika Apte says Bollywood’s alleged sexual abusers faced no consequences

Bollywood star Radhika Apte has been one of the industry’s most progressive stars, using her platform to talk about social justice and the societal wrongs.

The Lust Stories actor recently came forth to talk about the #MeToo movement in India and how the country still has a lot to achieve despite the global crusade having inspired victims of sexual abuse in India to speak up.

“I think there are many people who haven’t been spoken against! And those who had temporarily been laid off of their jobs [after being named in the movement] are back to work...while people who had nothing to do with it ended up losing their jobs in the process,” she said.

“There are still a lot of influential people involved in this, but the world doesn’t know about them. The movement did create a lot of hype and have good consequences, but we’ve failed to come up with a system in place. That is necessary. So, there’s still a lot more to do,” she added. 

