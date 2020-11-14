Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Nov 14 2020
Sonam Kapoor says 'men in Bollywood are treated as heroes while women are called witches'

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor came forth to talk about the industry recently being ostracized and under the wrath of public since the past few months.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan India, the Khoobsurat actor talked about how women became the main target as she likened the entire fiasco to a ‘witch-hunt.’

“I wasn’t in the line of fire but it has been traumatising to see what my colleagues have been through, and the witch-hunt that has taken place. I feel scared...women are such soft targets,” she said.

“Nobody has ever spoken about a man in the way women are being spoken about right now It’s almost like we have gone back several decades...where, if you are a woman in the film or fashion industry, you are not thought of as an artist or a creative person. Instead, your moral character is questioned,” she continued.

“We are artists. What is the difference between us and a male actor or director? They are made into ‘heroes’ and women are made into conniving witches! It makes me nauseous and sick,” she went on to say.

“And it’s even stranger that some women are pushing this narrative forward... There is a lot of unlearning that needs to happen,” she added.  

