Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Nov 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Swara Bhasker lied about her age: ‘On my 30th birthday, I cut a cake that read 25’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Swara Bhasker lied about her age: ‘On my 30th birthday, I cut a cake that read 25’ 

Bollywood star Swara Bhaskar has opened up about how she had been hiding her real age for quite some time in a bid to present herself as much younger to the world.

In her recent interview with Cosmopolitan India, the Veere Di Wedding actor, 32, said that when she turned 30, she cut a cake that said 25 but had come out clean in front of the public later.

“As an actress who lies about her age all the time, sometimes I just make up an age that I’m feeling [laughs]. And I tell everyone that I’m going to lie about how old I am,” she said.

“I’m 32, by the way, but I was 28 for the longest time. I was 28 for 4 years and weirdly enough, nobody noticed! But now, people have caught onto my trick,” she continued.

She added: “I remember, when I turned 30, I cut a cake that read 25. And then I told everyone about it. People were like, ‘What’s the point of doing this if you’re going to tell everyone about it?! At least lie properly!’”

More From Bollywood:

Vijay Raaz breaks silence on sexual abuse charges

Vijay Raaz breaks silence on sexual abuse charges
Sonam Kapoor says 'men in Bollywood are treated as heroes while women are called witches’

Sonam Kapoor says 'men in Bollywood are treated as heroes while women are called witches’
Radhika Apte says Bollywood’s alleged sexual abusers faced no consequences

Radhika Apte says Bollywood’s alleged sexual abusers faced no consequences
Arjun Rampal lauds NCB's efforts in Bollywood's drugs case after 7-hour interrogation

Arjun Rampal lauds NCB's efforts in Bollywood's drugs case after 7-hour interrogation

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares how she was advised to deal with depression

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares how she was advised to deal with depression
Sara Ali Khan proves she's the queen of jokes in this video

Sara Ali Khan proves she's the queen of jokes in this video
Juhi Chawla’s father once rejected Salman Khan’s marriage proposal: Watch

Juhi Chawla’s father once rejected Salman Khan’s marriage proposal: Watch
My boldest role ever: Priyanka Chopra as Aitraaz hits 16 years

My boldest role ever: Priyanka Chopra as Aitraaz hits 16 years

Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades called to NCB office for questioning

Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades called to NCB office for questioning

Katrina Kaif stuns in white as she shares snap from Maldives

Katrina Kaif stuns in white as she shares snap from Maldives
Kangana Ranaut looks regal in breath-taking attire at brother's wedding

Kangana Ranaut looks regal in breath-taking attire at brother's wedding

Ranbir Kapoor values relationship with Alia Bhatt more than all his past romances

Ranbir Kapoor values relationship with Alia Bhatt more than all his past romances

Latest

view all