Saturday Nov 14 2020
Meghan Markle hoping to turn things around after she and Harry lose ‘golden couple’ label

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's non-traditional ways of going about their royal lives inspired many as one of the most admired couples.

However, as per experts, that perception may now be changing and the Duchess of Sussex seems to be quite well-aware of it.

A report by The Sun revealed that the royal pair realized they are no longer the ‘golden pair’ they once were.

“Meghan is well aware that she and Harry are no longer the golden couple,” the source told the paper.

“Prince William and Kate can do no wrong now as far as the UK is concerned, whereas she and Harry are seen as a self-interested couple who quit the Royal Family to pursue their own interests,” they added.

“Meghan hopes to turn things around and show people how committed to doing good she is, and for them to see a different, more positive side to her. Whilst this isn’t crisis management as such, given her popularity ratings right now, it’s not far off,” added the insider.

“She’s taken on two ambitious, smart, career-driven women who have her best interests at heart,” they added. 

