Pakistan Army's narrative enough to open people's eyes, says Dr Firdous Awan

Pakistan Army's narrative is enough to open people's eyes, said Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday as she lambasted the Opposition, referring to their remarks against the military leadership.



She said that the previous government of Pakistan, spearheaded by the PML-N, wreaked havoc on national institutions and used them for strengthening their family empire, The News reported on Sunday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a sewerage project in Lahore, the chief minister’s aide said the people of the country voted for the PTI with an aim to rectify the wrongdoings of the past governments, however, it would take some time to set things right.

She said that the previous government initiated development projects for personal projection and for receiving kickbacks as they were least concerned about solving the problems of the common man.

The government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to fulfill its promises made to the people and practical steps were being taken in this regard, she maintained.

She further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is focused on the development of the Punjab province and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is working with devotion to serve the masses.

Dr Firdous credited Usman Buzdar for changing the traditional way of ruling the province, saying that he, unlike the past rulers, was available to people and his colleagues were there as well to solve their problems.



"Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is working with a great commitment without personal projection," she said.



She went on to add that the incumbent government is launching public-friendly projects which would benefit people in real sense.

"Rs350 million sewerage line project would solve the sanitation problems of the locality. The previous government, which claimed to make the city into ‘Paris’, only carried out development projects in selected areas," she added.

Advising Opposition parties to avoid making national institutions controversial for the sake of politics and personal gain, she also urged the masses to adopt all precautionary measures against coronavirus by wearing face masks and practising social distancing as the virus spread was on the rise again.