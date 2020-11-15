Sonam Kapoor misses family, friends during Diwali celebrations

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is experiencing the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic as she feels the absence of her family when celebrating Diwali this year.

Taking to Instagram, the star got candid and said that her Diwali celebrations were left a little bland as her family and friends were not present due to the ongoing pandemic.

She shared a picture of her family along with the caption:

"Diwali is about family. And my family really loves celebrating it with all our friends and family. Next year it’ll be that again, I know it. I miss them with all my heart . And I hope I see them soon."







