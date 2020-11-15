Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor misses family, friends during Diwali celebrations

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is experiencing the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic as she feels the absence of her family when celebrating Diwali this year. 

Taking to Instagram, the star got candid and said that her Diwali celebrations were left a little bland as her family and friends were not present due to the ongoing pandemic. 

She shared a picture of her family along with the caption:

"Diwali is about family. And my family really loves celebrating it with all our friends and family. Next year it’ll be that again, I know it. I miss them with all my heart . And I hope I see them soon."



