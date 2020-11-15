Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s ‘terrified’ to show George on hospital steps: report

The royal tradition of showing off royal children on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital reportedly left Prince William and Kate Middleton “slightly terrified.”

The Duchess herself admitted to facing these fears during her appearance on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast with host Giovanna Fletcher. There she was quoted telling the host, "Yeah, it was slightly terrifying. I'm not going to lie. It's hard to compartmentalise the whole thing.”

"Because you know, everyone had been so supportive. William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about. And we were hugely grateful for all the support that the public had shown us. And actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt that was really important.”

She added, "But equally, it was coupled with a newborn baby and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty about what that held. There were a lot of mixed emotions."

The tone of phrase and candid demeanor of the Duchess left even her host shocked. So much so that, when Ms. Fletcher later spoke about the interview, she gushed over the Duchess’s attitude and explained how, “I think when you speak to her, there is that sense of duty, but in such a way that she loves it."

"So many parents can relate to those moments where the best times, the ones that really sit with you, are the ones that just happen spontaneously on their own."

