 
Geo News

Selena Gomez ‘all of a sudden fans' remark at Knicks game left Taylor Swift stunned

Selena Gomez sparks online buzz after Knicks game post leads fans to think she shaded Taylor Swift
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 11, 2026

Selena Gomez ‘all of a sudden fans remark at Knicks game left Taylor Swift stunned
Selena Gomez ‘all of a sudden fans' remark at Knicks game left Taylor Swift stunned

Selena gone viral after a now deleted post about the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden made fans think that she was throwing shade at Taylor Swift.

The Only Murders in the Building star reacted to the Knicks game between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, where New York make a big comeback win.

The celebrity crowd included Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Sydney Sweeney.

Selena, who is from Texas and supports the Spurs, praised the game and congratulated the teams.

But her second comment quickly caught attention online.

She wrote, “Mad respect for the game!! Congrats to the peeps that represent! Whaat a comeback,” and then added, “so funny how some are all the sudden fans though lol.”

That line spread fast on social media, with many fans thinking that it was a brutal dig at her pal Swift and others at the game.

The Life of a Showgirl singer has been seen supporting the Knicks before, which made the debate even bigger.

People online were also discussing as they have different opinions. Some said Selena was shading celebrities, while others said she was just joking and talking about her own friends and family supporting a different team.

Even with the drama online, Selena and Taylor have been close friends for years and have always supported each other through important moments in life.

Jennifer Lopez reveals how she 'healed' from Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez reveals how she 'healed' from Ben Affleck divorce
Scooter Braun sits behind Taylor Swift at Knicks game after revisiting feud
Scooter Braun sits behind Taylor Swift at Knicks game after revisiting feud
Kit Harington says ‘Game of Thrones' cast drifted apart after filming ended
Kit Harington says ‘Game of Thrones' cast drifted apart after filming ended
From cozy vibes to comeback fire: Niall Horan and Lizzo music reviewed
From cozy vibes to comeback fire: Niall Horan and Lizzo music reviewed
Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner moment at NBA game brings back Kardashian era drama
Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner moment at NBA game brings back Kardashian era drama
Shakira gives preview of FIFA World Cup 2026 performance: 'Reach the glory' video
Shakira gives preview of FIFA World Cup 2026 performance: 'Reach the glory'
David Harbour admits he had 'arguments' with Millie Bobby Brown
David Harbour admits he had 'arguments' with Millie Bobby Brown
Harvey's message leaves Katie Price heartbroken
Harvey's message leaves Katie Price heartbroken