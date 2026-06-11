Selena Gomez ‘all of a sudden fans' remark at Knicks game left Taylor Swift stunned

Selena gone viral after a now deleted post about the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden made fans think that she was throwing shade at Taylor Swift.



The Only Murders in the Building star reacted to the Knicks game between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, where New York make a big comeback win.

The celebrity crowd included Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Sydney Sweeney.

Selena, who is from Texas and supports the Spurs, praised the game and congratulated the teams.

But her second comment quickly caught attention online.

She wrote, “Mad respect for the game!! Congrats to the peeps that represent! Whaat a comeback,” and then added, “so funny how some are all the sudden fans though lol.”

That line spread fast on social media, with many fans thinking that it was a brutal dig at her pal Swift and others at the game.

The Life of a Showgirl singer has been seen supporting the Knicks before, which made the debate even bigger.

People online were also discussing as they have different opinions. Some said Selena was shading celebrities, while others said she was just joking and talking about her own friends and family supporting a different team.

Even with the drama online, Selena and Taylor have been close friends for years and have always supported each other through important moments in life.