Sunday Nov 15 2020
The Queen warned against lavish spending in 2021: report

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

Royal experts have reportedly warned Queen Elizabeth against hoping for a better financial turnout in 2021 for the country, and her royal coffers, are simultanously gearing up for another “substantial shortfall.”

Mr. Fitzwillaims made these claims during his interview with Express UK and was even quoted saying, “Yes, there will be a very substantial shortfall in the Buckingham Palace accounts.”

"The expectation is that that will be met, so far as is possible, by various 'efforts and efficiencies', according to their own briefing.”

"Broadly speaking, the anticipation is that the Palace will be some £35million short, but they won't be asking for extra public money. Property rentals and facility management are part of the royal accounts that bring in £17.8million."

He even added, “That income doesn't come from the taxpayer, it comes from various amounts that the Palace is able to raise themselves in various ways.”

"That is one of the ways they intend to plug this deficit. The accounts 2019 to 2020, didn't really contain a great deal of the period which was covered by the pandemic. So what we're doing is looking forward to 2021."

He concluded by saying, "It is expected that the taxpayer won't be paying extra. What we've found, with reference to the headlines on this, is that South Africa was the most expensive royal tour of the year. In the sense that that was news, royal tours abroad are expensive."

