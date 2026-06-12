Zayn Malik reveals secret passion: ‘so nerdy and so rad’

While fans know Zayn Malik for his powerful vocals, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker has now opened up about a lesser-known interest that has quietly captured his attention away from the stage.

The former One Direction star appeared in an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, a few months prior.

One recently shared snippet from the episode shows a fangirl asking him about “if there's anything that's outside of music that you think inspires you that most people probably wouldn't expect.”

The 33-year-old heartthrob admitted there is one hobby he has recently rekindled, describing it as one of his "secret passions."

“Just recently I got back into my Warhammer obsession. I don't know if people know what that is,” he revealed.

“Warhammer,” the Die For Me singer began to explain. “It's like where you paint like small miniature figurines with like a magnifying glass and everything.”

“Did you do that when you were younger?” Drew Barrymore asked curiously. “A little bit, yeah,” Zayn responded.

The Sideways singer continued, “I couldn't really afford most of the stuff, I'll be honest with you, it was always really expensive, the paint was expensive, so it's definitely a hobby I'm able to pursue properly now I've got a bit of cash.”

The host went on to rave over Zayn and his hobby, saying, “That is so nerdy and so rad and hot and like all at the same time.”

The X Factor alum added, “It's definitely one of my secret passions.”